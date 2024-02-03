"I want to apologise to the supporters": Bengaluru FC manager following 3-1 defeat against Punjab

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza apologised to the fans as they went down 3-1 to Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. The Blues surged ahead thanks to a goal from Sunil Chhetri but the home side rallied back to stun the visitors and secure just their second victory of the season.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Zaragoza said that his team's performance in the second half saw Punjab FC take the game away from his team. "I want to apologise to the supporters those who watched at home and were here today. They do not deserve the type of game that we played. We are angry as we didn't like what we did in the second half. When we are leading the game, we cannot permit the opponent to come back after leading the game," Zaragoza said as quoted by ISL's official website.

"Punjab FC totally deserved the three points based on that second half," he added. This was Bengaluru FC's first defeat since the arrival of Zaragoza and the Blues have a battle on their hands to qualify for the playoffs. The Spaniard wants his team to improve tactically to avoid making individual mistakes.

"Individual mistakes are normal. It's football. When you want to keep the ball, there will be mistakes. It's what happens after these mistakes is important. Individual mistakes happen due to tactical mistakes," he said. Chhetri was on the scoresheet for the Blues and Zaragoza felt the captain did his job for the team despite the defeat.

"Sunil Chhetri is a leader. He also needs to understand that he is of a certain age. But he scored the goal, he fought for 90 minutes and had more chances inside the box. That's what we want from him," he said. "We need to now prepare for the game against Chennaiyin and play with character against them," he concluded. (ANI)

