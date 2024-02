Boxing-Fury v Usyk title fight rescheduled for Riyadh on May 18

The postponed world heavyweight title unification fight between Britain's Tyson Fury and Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk has been rescheduled for Riyadh on May 18, promoter Queensberry said on Saturday.

The bout was originally to be held on Feb. 17 in Riyadh but was postponed on Friday after Fury suffered a cut during sparring.

