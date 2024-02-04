Left Menu

Soccer-Henderson makes bright at Ajax in draw with PSV

PSV have won 18 of their 20 games this season, drawing the other two and have a 13-point lead over second-placed Feyenoord who play on Sunday. Ajax, who made a poor start to the season before recovering, are in fifth place, 21 points behind PSV.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2024 03:07 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 02:52 IST
Soccer-Henderson makes bright at Ajax in draw with PSV
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Jordan Henderson made his Ajax Amsterdam debut on Saturday, competing the full 90 minutes as they held unbeaten leaders PSV Eindhoven to a 1-1 draw in the Dutch league. England manager Gareth Southgate watched from the stands at the Johan Cruyff Arena as the 33-year-old former Liverpool captain, signed last month from Saudi club Al-Ettifaq, received a rousing welcome and looked comfortable in the Ajax midfield.

Steven Berghuis put Ajax ahead after 19 minutes, but PSV equalised 10 minutes before halftime through Luuk de Jong. PSV have won 18 of their 20 games this season, drawing the other two and have a 13-point lead over second-placed Feyenoord who play on Sunday.

Ajax, who made a poor start to the season before recovering, are in fifth place, 21 points behind PSV. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024