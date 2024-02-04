PKL: Sumit's heroics in defence guide UP Yoddhas to crucial win over U Mumba

Some ultimate defending by Sumit was complemented by raiders Gagana Gowda and Mahipal as the UP Yoddhas secured an impressive and important 38-23 victory over U Mumba at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi on Saturday in their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 match. U Mumba's multiple changes throughout the match did not do much to help the team out, despite Shivam's five points from off the bench but the UP Yoddhas get an important lifeline in the race for the playoffs.

The match tilted on either side as the defenders reigned supreme at the start. The UP Yoddhas and the U Mumba raiders were unsuccessful in their respective 'DO OR DIE RAIDS' early in the match, with U Mumba even sending star raider Pardeep Narwal off the mat to earn 'SUPER TACKLE' points of their own.' This was the story of the first half before the UP Yoddhas went on a point-earning spree, making the most of their defensive and attacking forays. Another 'DO OR DIE' raid, and then an 'ALL OUT' went their way, led by Mahipal and Gagana Gowda with four points each. Among the UP Yoddhas defenders, the star was left corner Sumit, who also scored four points as his team took an 18-11 lead heading into the second half.

U Mumba made up for their mistakes at the start of the second half with some exceptional defending to get a second 'SUPER TACKLE' to their name. All Rounders Amirmohammad Zafardanesh and Santhapanaselvam played a key role in getting their team back into the game, and they had to stay on their toes as the UP Yoddhas kept up scoreboard ticking. The U.P. Yoddhas upped the ante after the strategic timeout. They started with another 'ALL OUT' against U Mumba, after which Sumit completed his 'HIGH FIVE' with the elimination of raider Shivam. By then the match was already out of the hands of U Mumba, as the team led by Pardeep Narwal earned a massive victory to end their losing streak. (ANI)

