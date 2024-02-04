Baroda leave Delhi reeling at 113/4 after Jyotsnil's 234

Baroda left Delhi struggling at 113/4 and trailing by 322 runs in the first innings on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D clash here on Sunday.

Baroda's opening batter Jyotsnil Singh remained unbeaten on 234 off 422 balls with 21 fours and two sixes as the visiting side declared their first innings at a huge 435/9 at the Palam A Ground. In reply, Delhi made a shaky start with Arpit Rana (8) and Shivank Vashisht (9) falling cheaply but Jonty Sidhu did well to make a crucial 40 at No 3. Delhi captain Himmat Singh (5) was dismissed by Atit Sheth for his second wicket which left them reeling at 48 for three at one stage.

Delhi reached 113/4 at stumps, trailing by a huge margin with just a day's play left in the contest. Ayush Badoni was batting on 37 not out accompanied by Lakshay Thareja, who was yet to open his account.

In another match of the same group at Jammu, no play was possible for a second day running between the home team Jammu and Kashmir against Uttarakhand. Jammu and Kashmir were 168/2 in 39 overs with Vivrant Sharma making an unbeaten 78 followed by a fine 58 from skipper Shubham Khajuria.

Even at Dharamsala, no play was possible for the second consecutive day between hosts Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh were struggling at 68/4 in reply to Himachal Pradesh's first-innings total of 169 at the HPCA Stadium. At Cuttack, the home team Odisha took a slender lead of 38 runs and extended it to an overall 160 by the end of the day's play against Puducherry. Odisha made 322 in their first innings and were 122/4 in their second after stumps were drawn, having bowled out Puducherry for 284 despite a fine century by wicketkeeper-batter and captain Arun Karthik, who made 110 from 175 balls with the help of 14 boundaries.

Brief scores: At Delhi: Baroda 435/9d in 146.5 overs (Jyotsnil Singh 234*, Shashwat Rawat 72; Ishant Sharma 2/43, Pranshu Vijayan 4/113) lead Delhi 113/4 in 35/3 overs (Jonty Sidhu 40, Ayush Badoni 37*; Atit Sheth 2/34) by 322 runs. At Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir 168/2 in 39 overs (Shubham Khajuria 58, Vivrant Sharma 78*) vs Uttarakhand. At Dharamsala: Himachal Pradesh 169 in 54.3 overs (Rishi Dhawan 50; Venkatesh Iyer 6/28) lead Madhya Pradesh 68/4 in 27 overs (Yash Dubey 37; Vipin Sharma 2/11) by 101 runs. At Cuttack: Odisha 322 and 122/4 in 40 overs (Shantanu Mishra 28; Ravi Yadav 1/21) lead Puducherry 284 in 86.2 overs (Arun Karthik 110; Rajesh Mohanty 2/42) by 160 runs.

