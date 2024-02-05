Cricket-India beat England by 106 runs to level series
India beat England by 106 runs in the second test to level the five-match series at 1-1 in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Chasing 399 for victory, England were all out for 292 in the second session on day four with Zak Crawley (73) topscoring for the tourists. For the home side, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and seamer Jasprit Bumrah claimed three wickets apiece.
For the home side, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and seamer Jasprit Bumrah claimed three wickets apiece. The third test in Rajkot begins on Feb. 15.
