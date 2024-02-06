Left Menu

Motor racing-F1 commission approves sprint format changes

The teams, along with Formula One Management and the governing FIA, agreed to reorder the sessions on sprint weekends so that Friday has one free practice followed by a sprint qualifying 'shootout'. The 100km race will then be held on Saturday morning before qualifying for the main Sunday grand prix.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-02-2024 01:08 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 01:06 IST
Motor racing-F1 commission approves sprint format changes
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Formula One teams agreed changes to the sprint format on Monday to make race weekends easier to follow. The teams, along with Formula One Management and the governing FIA, agreed to reorder the sessions on sprint weekends so that Friday has one free practice followed by a sprint qualifying 'shootout'.

The 100km race will then be held on Saturday morning before qualifying for the main Sunday grand prix. Last year saw qualifying for the grand prix on Friday with sprint qualifying and the standalone race filling Saturday's schedule.

The changes will be submitted to the FIA's World Motorsport Council on Feb. 28 for formal approval. The 24-race season, starting in Bahrain on March 2, has six scheduled sprint weekends. The Commission also agreed at the meeting in London to increase the power unit allocation to four per driver for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The drag reduction system (DRS) activation for the race will also be one lap after the start rather than two.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024