NFL-Pro Bowl boosts flag football with LA28 on horizon

Flag football was given a boost as the sport gets ready to make its Olympic debut at the 2028 LA Games after a game was played as part of the NFL’s Pro Bowl weekend. More than 55,700 fans packed into Orlando's Camping World Stadium on Sunday to see the AFC beat the NFC 50-34 in one of the best attended flag football games ever.

Flag football was given a boost as the sport gets ready to make its Olympic debut at the 2028 LA Games after a game was played as part of the NFL's Pro Bowl weekend.

More than 55,700 fans packed into Orlando's Camping World Stadium on Sunday to see the AFC beat the NFC 50-34 in one of the best attended flag football games ever. When scores from the other weekend events were added in, the NFC emerged victorious in the Pro Bowl Games 64-59.

"The profile of flag football has scaled to new heights again," Pierre Trochet, president of International Federation of American Football, told Reuters. "The Pro Bowl Games continuing with the flag format for the second year, shows the great momentum behind the sport, with ever-increasing mass fan appeal, broader engagement from the athlete community and star players, and ongoing growth and interest in the game around the world."

Flag football looks similar to tackle football, with passing and receiving, but requires little protective equipment, with play stopping when a defender pulls a flag from the waist of an opponent. The NFL's best relished the opportunity to showcase their skills while free of cumbersome pads and helmets and many stars, including reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes, have made no secret of their desire to suit up for Team USA.

"Player enthusiasm will only grow stronger as we head towards the LA28 Olympics with many stars representing different nations eagerly wishing to qualify and compete at the Games under their country's flag," Trochet said. "They want to be proud Olympians! But qualification will not be easy and every player will have to earn their place. The NFL will continue to explore the Olympic opportunity with players and clubs as we move forward."

Trochet said he expects flag football to be a hot ticket at the 2028 Olympics and is already looking further into the future. "Whilst we are not getting ahead of ourselves, it is our intention to put forward a proposal for the Brisbane 2032 Olympics and Australia is a country where both flag football and the NFL are fast gaining significant traction," he said.

