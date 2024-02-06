Left Menu

Australia win toss, opt to field in final T20I clash against West Indies

Australia skipper Steven Smith won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at Manuka Oval on Tuesday.

06-02-2024
Australia win toss, opt to field in final T20I clash against West Indies
Australia skipper Steven Smith won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at Manuka Oval on Tuesday. Where on the one side Australia will look to clean sweep the series on the other hand the Carribeans will look for a consolation win.

The Baggy Greens have made two changes in their squad. They have brought in Xavier Bartlett and Lance Morris in the playing XI for the match whereas the visitors have brought in Justin Greeves in the team. Australia Squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Lance Morris, Mackenzie Harvey

West Indies Squad: Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, Kjorn Ottley, Shai Hope(w/c), Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Hayden Walsh, Teddy Bishop. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

