"Our batters let us down": West Indies skipper Shai Hope after ODI series whitewash

Skipper Shahi Hope believes that West Indies batters led the team down during their 8-wicket defeat against Australia on Tuesday at the Manuka Oval. Australia completed a whitewash in the three-match ODI series with a strong outing with the ball. Xavier Bartlett scalped a four-wicket haul conceding just 21 runs and forced the visitors to succumb to a paltry score of 86.

West Indies' performance with the bat was summed up as only three batters managing to go past the two-digit score. "Not sure if we can make sense of it, our batters let us down. We need to do some real searching. Can't really put your finger on one thing, comes down to mindset. Few things we can look at but we didn't bat as well as we should have. Keacy (Carty) played really well, he should take a lot of confidence, Roston Chase also played well. We must take the positives with us to negate the negatives. (On the upcoming T20 series) Different format, looking to turn things around," Hope said after the game.

Bartlett who spearheaded Australia's pace attack was pleased to contribute to Australia's handsome win over the Caribbean team. The 25-year-old played just two matches and ended up claiming eight wickets. When he was asked to pick his favourite he couldn't get past his first ODI wicket of Justin Greaves which came in the first ODI.

"Just great to get a taste of international cricket, great to cap it off with a series win. Was a real experience, always wanted to contribute to a win. There was some pressure but I tried to enjoy it, lucky it came off. Just trying to attack and take some wickets. (On his favourite wicket so far) Can't go past your first one. Nice to be part of this group, lot of debutants coming in, people you've played with and against. Big thanks to everyone, especially Queensland cricket," Bartlett said. While chasing a target of 87, Australia went all guns blazing and chased down the target within seven overs and eight wickets in hand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)