Johnson and DeChambeau Co-Lead at LIV Golf Las Vegas, Rahm Hot on Their Heels

DeChambeaus Crushers were two strokes back in the three-day tournament.Johnson birdied Nos. 16, 17 and 18 in a bogey-free round. Last year, Johnson won LIV Golf Tulsa and DeChambeau topped fields at Greenbrier and Chicago.Rahm also had a bogey-free round.

PTI | Lasvegas | Updated: 10-02-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 10:02 IST
Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau each shot 8-under 62 to share the lead at LIV Golf Las Vegas, with fellow major champion Jon Rahm two strokes back with a day left in his second event on the Saudi-funded tour.

In the shadow of the Super Bowl, Johnson and DeChambeau reached 11-under 129 at Las Vegas Country Club on another chilly day with the temperature barely in the 50s. Rahm had a 63 to join Peter Uihlein (65) and Matthew Wolff (66) at 9 under.

Talor Gooch (66) and Jason Kokrak (67) were 8 under. Paul Casey, tied with Harold Varner III for the first-round lead after a 63, had a 70 to drop into a tie for eighth at 7 under with Bubba Watson (68), Cameron Smith (66) and Laurie Canter (64).

In the team competition, Johnson's 4Aces were tied for the lead at 26 under with a RangeGoats team featuring Uihlein, Wolff and Watson. DeChambeau's Crushers were two strokes back in the three-day tournament.

Johnson birdied Nos. 16, 17 and 18 in a bogey-free round. DeChambeau had nine birdies and a bogey. After a bogey on the par-3 12th, he birdied the next three. Last year, Johnson won LIV Golf Tulsa and DeChambeau topped fields at Greenbrier and Chicago.

Rahm also had a bogey-free round. The Masters champion tied for third last week in the season-opening event in Mexico, finishing two strokes out of a playoff that Joaquin Niemann won on the fourth hole of a playoff with Sergio Garcia. AP KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

