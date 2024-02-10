Left Menu

Cricket-India's Kohli to miss rest of England series due to personal reasons

The third test will be held in Rajkot from Feb. 15 with matches to follow at Ranchi and Dharamsala. The injured duo of batter KL Rahul and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were recalled to the squad announced by the BCCI for the final three tests but will play subject to fitness clearance from the medical team.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2024 11:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 11:05 IST
Cricket-India's Kohli to miss rest of England series due to personal reasons

India batsman Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the remaining three tests of their five-match home series with England due to personal reasons, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Saturday. Kohli had pulled out of the first two tests also for personal reasons and the Indian cricket board said in a statement that it fully respected and supported the player's decision.

England won the opening test by 28 runs in Hyderabad before the hosts levelled the series at 1-1 with a 106-run victory at Visakhapatnam earlier this week. The third test will be held in Rajkot from Feb. 15 with matches to follow at Ranchi and Dharamsala.

The injured duo of batter KL Rahul and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were recalled to the squad announced by the BCCI for the final three tests but will play subject to fitness clearance from the medical team. India squad: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, KS Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vaccine efficacy; Bayer CEO says company stands behind glyphosate and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vacci...

 Global
2
Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg of WPGT

Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg o...

 India
3
Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of Jokowi

Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of J...

 Indonesia
4
Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national satellite; Saturn's 'Death Star' moon has a hidden secret - a subsurface ocean and more

Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024