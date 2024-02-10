Left Menu

Golf-Hojgaard shares lead after third round in Qatar

Denmark's Hojgaard is 10-under overall, alongside France's Ugo Coussaud and Japan's Rikuya Hoshino, and the trio have a one-shot lead over Ewen Ferguson, Tom McKibbin and Niklas Norgaard. Coussaud and Hojgaard began the day four shots off the lead, and the Dane continued the form he showed in the second round, where he shot the lowest score on Friday to put himself back in contention after a disappointing one-over par opening round.

Rasmus Hojgaard climbed into a three-way share of the lead with a five-under-par third round of 67 at the Qatar Masters on Saturday. Denmark's Hojgaard is 10-under overall, alongside France's Ugo Coussaud and Japan's Rikuya Hoshino, and the trio have a one-shot lead over Ewen Ferguson, Tom McKibbin and Niklas Norgaard.

Coussaud and Hojgaard began the day four shots off the lead, and the Dane continued the form he showed in the second round, where he shot the lowest score on Friday to put himself back in contention after a disappointing one-over par opening round. Hojgaard had a flawless third round, hitting two birdies on the front nine and another three after the turn.

"Most of the round was very solid today, I felt like I was pretty good out of the tee box, gave myself some good chances," Hojgaard said. "I managed to keep it bogey-free so that's a positive." Coussaud made up for his two bogeys with seven birdies while Hoshino kept up his steady performance in Doha. He was two shots off the lead after both previous rounds, and a birdie on the 17th saw him card a three-under-par 69 to join the leaders.

Haydn Barron started the round with a two-shot lead, but a disastrous front nine, including a triple bogey before the turn, leaves the Australian three shots behind going into the final day after carding a two-over-par 74.

