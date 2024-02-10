Left Menu

PKL: Patna Pirates thrash U Mumba, move one step closer to Playoffs

The Patna Pirates put up a masterclass against U Mumba to register a 44-23 victory to inch closer to a Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Playoffs spot on Saturday. The Pirates moved to the fourth spot in the standings post the victory.

ANI | Updated: 10-02-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 23:08 IST
Players in action. (Picture: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Patna Pirates put up a masterclass against U Mumba to register a 44-23 victory to inch closer to a Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Playoffs spot on Saturday. The Pirates moved to the fourth spot in the standings post the victory. Mayur Kadam and Krishan pulled off tackle points as the Pirates inched ahead at 3-1 in the 4th minute. Sudhakar also joined the party with a double-point raid and helped the Pirates extend their lead further. Jai Bhagwan tried to break through the Patna defence line, but the Pirates stood tall and held the lead at 9-6 in the 11th minute.

Babu M tackled Amirmohammad Zafardanesh and reduced the U Mumba side to just two members on the mat in the 14th minute. The Pirates rode on the momentum and inflicted an all-out soon after to take a big lead at 15-8. Sudhakar continued to showcase his brilliance as the Pirates kept forging ahead. The two teams went into the break with the Patna side leading at 19-10.

Krishan picked up a couple of tackle points in the opening minutes of the second half as the Pirates continued to dominate the match at 21-13. Sachin effected a magnificent raid and reduced the Mumbai side to just three members on the mat in the 28th minute. The Pirates inflicted another all-out in the 35th minute and extended their lead further to 33-19.

The Pirates continued to put relentless pressure on their opponents for the rest of the match and eventually wrapped up a comprehensive victory. (ANI)

