Rugby-England fight back to edge out Wales 16-14

England fought back from a 14-5 down to beat Wales 16-14 in a scruffy but hugely physical Six Nations clash on Saturday, extending a Welsh winless championship run at Twickenham going back to 2012. Wales led at the interval after a penalty try and a nicely-created second for flanker Alex Mann with England on the board via Ben Earl.

In a disjointed second half spoiled by endless scrum resets, England gradually gained control, closing the gap with a Ford penalty and a well-worked Fraser Dingwall try before Ford landed the winning penalty nine minutes from time. It was not a world-beating performance by England, who had won only three of their previous 10 games at Twickenham, but they grew in confidence and, unlike the boos that rang around the ground on their last appearance when losing to Fiji in August, the crowd recognised the team's spirit and endeavour.

England, who came from 10-0 down to beat Italy last week, top the fledgling standings after two wins – matching their championship tally from each of the last three years. "That was a proper test match. It came down to fine margins, the boys dug in and we are really pleased," said man of the match Earl.

"We have been speaking about an identity and we keep building that. In defence our line speed in most parts was exceptional. In attack we want to move the ball and today we made good strides with that." MAUL COLLAPSE

England lost Ollie Chessum to the sin bin after 11 minutes after a high hit and the absence of the big lock's bulk was key five minutes later when Wales were awarded a penalty try after England collapsed a maul as it trundled to their line. Ethan Roots was also yellow-carded, dropping England to 13, but they stormed back when Earl picked up at the back of a scrum and scuttled over.

Ford failed to convert, though, as it was ruled he had started his approach when he took a step to the left, allowing Rio Dyer to hoof the ball off the tee – much to Ford's fury. Wales's ambition paid off two minutes before halftime when Tomos Williams and Tommy Reffell combined with quick inside passing to send Mann over for a try that earned the visitors a 14-5 lead.

England struck first in the second half via Ford's boot after Wales gave away their first penalty of the match in the 47th minute. A series of reset scrums left the frustrated crowd jeering but when Wales did get hold of the ball they looked dangerous and it needed a desperate tackle by Tommy Freeman to prevent Josh Adams claiming a third try after a great burst by fullback Cameron Winnett.

That proved vital as an England forward assault opened the way for Ford and Elliot Daly to send in Dingwall for a diving finish in the corner. Ford, however, missed the touchline conversion and Wales led by a point heading into the last 15 minutes.

England looked re-energised, finally getting the crowd involvement they had been talking about with a series of fizzing backline attacks that cranked up the pressure. It paid off when Mason Grady deliberately knocked down a pass, earning a yellow card and giving Ford an easy penalty to put England 16-14 ahead.

Wales, with only two championship wins at Twickenham in 36 years, launched a strong late assault but aggressive and disciplined defence forced them back and secured the victory. England next visit Scotland and Wales play Ireland, who take on Italy on Sunday in Dublin, on Saturday Feb. 24.

