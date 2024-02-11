Left Menu

Cricket-Sunrisers Eastern Cape retain SA20 trophy with big final win

Sunrisers Eastern Cape completed back-to-back title success in the SA20 with a thumping 89-run victory over Durban Super Giants in this year's final played at Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape completed back-to-back title success in the SA20 with a thumping 89-run victory over Durban Super Giants in this year's final played at Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday. After electing to bat, the defending champion Sunrisers posted 204 for three in their 20 overs, on the back of an unbeaten 56 from 30 balls by Tristan Stubbs and Tom Abell's 55 from 34 deliveries.

Super Giants never looked likely to chase down their target as they slipped to 69 for six, with tall left-arm seamer Marco Jansen claiming 5-30 as the Durban side were bowled out for 115. Sunrisers defeated Pretoria Capitals by four wickets to win the inaugural title last season.

The SA20 is vital for Cricket South Africa's financial stability but clashed with their two-test series against New Zealand, leading to South Africa fielding a severely under-strength side in their 281-run loss in the first game at Mount Maunganui.

