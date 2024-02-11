Left Menu

NFL-Swift lands in Los Angeles ahead of Las Vegas Super Bowl - reports

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2024 06:42 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 06:42 IST
NFL-Swift lands in Los Angeles ahead of Las Vegas Super Bowl - reports

Taylor Swift's plane touched down in Los Angeles on Saturday after the pop megastar wrapped up her show in Tokyo, putting her in position to attend Sunday's Super Bowl in Las Vegas, multiple news outlets reported.

Swift is expected to be on hand to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. It was unclear whether she was going to continue on to Las Vegas on Saturday or stay the night in Los Angeles, where she has a home, and make the one-hour flight into Las Vegas early on Sunday morning.

The Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in the 58th edition of the NFL's title game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

