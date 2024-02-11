"Jadeja is indispensable, you don't want to rush him...": Aakash on India's squad for 3rd England Test

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra said that Team India should not rush back star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja into the side for the third Test against England, since he will have to bowl a lot and also offer plenty with his bat and fielding. India will play the third Test against England at Rajkot from February 15 onwards. The series is level at 1-1, with three matches to go. Jadeja, who missed the second Test due to injury, has been included in the squad for the remainder of the series, but his being on the field is subject to his fitness, as per the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Aakash said, "Ravindra Jadeja is indispensable in this team, there is no doubt about that. However, because he is indispensable, you do not want to rush him back too quickly, as he will have to bowl a lot." Aakash also added if Jadeja returns, India could play four spinners along with Jasprit Bumrah in the third game.

"He will also have to bat and field. He is a three-dimensional player. So for him, I would say move ahead with caution. If he comes, India might start thinking about playing four spinners with Bumrah," he stated. Aakash also said that if KL Rahul is fit, he will walk back into the team since he is not doing wicketkeeping and is playing as a batter. But if he is not available, Mumbai's domestic cricket sensation, Sarfaraz Khan, could make his international debut.

"KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja are a part of this team, which was going to be the case. I think KL Rahul should walk into this team because it was a niggle, it was not a tear or something, especially since he is a batter and is not keeping currently," said Aakash. "So I am assuming he will be available in Rajkot and will play as well. He will fit immediately in place of Shreyas Iyer to bat at No. 4. Just in case Rahul is not available, you could see Sarfaraz Khan making his debut," the former India opener concluded.

The third Test will commence on February 15 in Rajkot, while the fourth Test kicks off in Ranchi on February 23 The fifth and final test of the series will be played in Dharamsala on March 7. The series is currently at level 1. After a 28-run loss in the first Hyderabad Test, India won the second Test at Visakhapatnam by 106 runs. Star batter Virat Kohli will remain unavailable for selection for the remainder of the series due to personal reasons.

Sarfaraz Khan and Rajat Patidar are also part of the series. The participation of batter KL Rahul and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is subject to their fitness, said BCCI. "The participation of Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI medical team," said the BCCI's statement.

Mohammed Shami, who had missed the first two Tests due to injury, continues to sit out. Pacer Akash Deep has also been included in the squad. Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)