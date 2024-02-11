Left Menu

I-League: 10-man Namdhari split points with Churchill Brothers

With both sides languishing in 10th and 11th place respectively, the draw doesn't exactly help their cause of climbing the ladder. Churchill Brothers are now at 13 points, while Namdhari are at nine points after playing 12 games each. While the Punjab side are exempt from relegation in their debut I-League campaign, the Red Machines are six points clear of the danger zone

ANI | Updated: 11-02-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 19:40 IST
Churchill Brothers and Namdhari FC in action during I-League (Image: I-League/AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
Churchill Brothers FC Goa and Namdhari FC shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw on Saturday at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama. With both sides languishing in 10th and 11th place, respectively, the draw doesn't exactly help their cause of climbing the ladder. Churchill Brothers are now at 13 points, while Namdhari are at nine points after playing 12 games each. While the Punjab side are exempt from relegation in their debut I-League campaign, the Red Machines are six points clear of the danger zone.

Young forward Akashdeep Singh put Namdhari in front in the 57th minute with his second goal of the season. However, the sending-off of defender Saurabh Bhanwala in the 73rd minute after receiving a second yellow card proved to be a big blow for the visitors. Churchill Brothers equalised shortly afterwards with a goal from skipper Martin Chaves in the 75th minute. Both teams will be back in action on February 14. Namdhari will return home to take on relegation-battlers NEROCA at 2 pm, while Churchill Brothers will make the trip to Kalyani to face Inter Kashi at 7 pm. (ANI)

