NFL-Chiefs beat 49ers to repeat as Super Bowl champions

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime on Sunday to secure their second consecutive Super Bowl title and cement their status as the National Football League's latest dynasty.

The Chiefs have now won three Super Bowls in five years and are the NFL's first repeat champions since the New England Patriots in February 2005.

