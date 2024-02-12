Left Menu

"Bellingham's Game Time Takes a Hit as Real Madrid Confirms Ankle Sprain"

The return match against Leipzig is on March 6. Bellingham asked to be substituted after scoring two goals in Madrid's 4-0 win over Girona in the Spanish league on Saturday, a result that allowed the Spanish powerhouse to open a five-point lead over Girona in the league standings. Bellingham sprained his ankle after it was stepped on by Girona's Pablo Torre early in the second half.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks because of an ankle injury.

Madrid said Sunday that Bellingham was diagnosed with a sprain in his left ankle. The club said “his recovery will be monitored,” without setting a timetable for his return.

The England international is set to miss Tuesday's Champions League round-of-16 match at Leipzig, as well as upcoming Spanish league games. The return match against Leipzig is on March 6.

Bellingham asked to be substituted after scoring two goals in Madrid's 4-0 win over Girona in the Spanish league on Saturday, a result that allowed the Spanish powerhouse to open a five-point lead over Girona in the league standings.

Bellingham sprained his ankle after it was stepped on by Girona's Pablo Torre early in the second half. The midfielder was briefly treated by team doctors before returning to the field. But after he tapped in an easy second goal in the 55th, Bellingham soon sat down on the turf and asked to come off. He walked off the field gingerly but on his own power.

His double gave Bellingham 20 goals across all competitions since joining Madrid from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

