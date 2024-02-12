Left Menu

Super Bowl: Mahomes' heroics guide Kansas City Chiefs to fourth title

Mahomes was named as the Super Bowl MVP, throwing for 333 yards and 66 more.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 10:21 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 10:21 IST
Kansas City Chiefs celebrating with the trophy. (Photo- Kansas City Chiefs Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
With the help of an incredible and relentless display by defenders and exceptional performance by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs secured their third Super Bowl title in five years with a 25-22 win in overtime against San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas on Monday morning. As per ESPN, this is the only second overtime in Super Bowl history.

After some losses in December, the Chiefs were heading into the Super Bowl, the final clash of the National Football League (NFL) against five-time champions 49ers. The Chiefs were trailing by double digits in the first half. But Mahomes, who has had the experience of trailing in all four Super Bowl finals played before, was at his calmest and rallied his game towards a comeback.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones also delivered a game-changing performance. In the third quarter, Chiefs made a comeback to gather 10 more points, getting the team a 13-10 lead. In the fourth quarter, 49ers made a comeback once again, scoring nine to Chiefs six points and taking a lead again.

With less than two minutes to go in regulation time, Mahomes got the ball and worked his magic to take the game in overtime. Even though the 49ers scored first, Mahomes kept his calm and scored a match-winning touchdown drive, securing the overall fourth title for his side. Mahomes was named as the Super Bowl MVP, throwing for 333 yards and 66 more. (ANI)

