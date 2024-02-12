Left Menu

Theegala finishes strong with a fifth place finish in Phoenix Open

Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala finished a fine fifth at the WM Phoenix Open. Theegala, who led after 36 holes at 13-under, finished at 17-under.

PTI | Scottsdale | Updated: 12-02-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 11:58 IST
Theegala finishes strong with a fifth place finish in Phoenix Open
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala finished a fine fifth at the WM Phoenix Open. Theegala, who led after 36 holes at 13-under, finished at 17-under. He had finished second at the season-opener Sentry in Hawaii.

The 35-year-old Canadian Nick Taylor staged a big comeback to edge Charley Hoffman for the title.

Theegala, who putted like a dream for birdies in first two rounds, managed only four and three in the last two rounds and also gave away two bogeys at the start in the third round and another one in the final round. Theegala will be back next week at Genesis Invitational, where Tiger Woods will also tee up alongside World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 Rory McIlroy and No. 4 Viktor Hovland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesia as nation gears up for polls

Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesi...

 Indonesia
2
World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy appoints ex-deputy defence minister Pavliuk as new ground forces chief and more

World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy ...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for second year; Trump-backing US Senate Republicans souring on longtime leader McConnell and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for...

 Global
4
Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits and Mechanism

Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024