IVPL: Suresh Raina set to lead UP battalion

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, often referred to as Chinna Thala by fans, is set to reignite his love for the game as he will be donning the yellow jersey again but this time for his home side VVIP Uttar Pradesh in the first edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL). As Raina prepares to lead VVIP Uttar Pradesh, it marks a journey back to his roots, relishing his formative years when he first took the bat for his home State. Often regarded as one of the greatest T20 players for India, Raina is thrilled to be part of the IVPL to showcase his dynamic batting prowess and captaincy for VVIP Uttar Pradesh.

"Hello everyone. I'm Suresh Raina and I'm super thrilled to be part of the Indian Veteran Premier League, I will be playing for Team VVIP Uttar Pradesh. This is the chance to play with veteran cricketers once again," said Raina in a statement. Joining Raina in VVIP Uttar Pradesh are former IPL champions Rajat Bhatia and former Australian all-rounder Dan Christian. With their collective experience and skill, the team is poised to make a formidable impression in the IVPL, which is slated to be played from February 23 to March 3, 2024, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun.

Organized by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) and managed by 100 Sports, the IVPL is bringing together veterans such as Sehwag, Munaf Patel, Suresh Raina, Rajat Bhatia, Chris Gayle, Praveen Kumar, Yusuf Pathan, Herschelle Gibbs, and many more. Praveen Tyagi, the Acting President of BVCI and Chairman of IVPL said, "The veteran cricketers will infuse a new energy for Veteran Cricket in India. We welcome Suresh Raina to the IVPL family and I'm sure fans will be happy to see him back on the field."

The participating teams include VVIP Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Legends, Red Carpet Delhi, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Telangana Tigers, and Mumbai Champions. Each team is a powerhouse of talent, as cricketing legends and regional stars come together to relive their passion for the game. Each team will have four to five iconic players from across the World. The matches will be broadcast live in India on the Eurosport channel, DD Sports, and Fancode, and tickets for the matches at the iconic Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium will soon be available for purchase.

Fans eagerly awaiting the opportunity to experience the live cricketing extravaganza firsthand can secure their seats and be part of the electric atmosphere at the stadium. (ANI)

