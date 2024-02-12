Left Menu

"The Dominance Continues: BigRock Motorsports Claims Victory in Two Races at Ahmedabad's ISRL Leg"

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-02-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 15:08 IST
"The Dominance Continues: BigRock Motorsports Claims Victory in Two Races at Ahmedabad's ISRL Leg"
  • Country:
  • India

BigRock Motorsports ruled the circuit as Matt Moss and Reid Taylor delivered for their team in the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), a franchise-based supercross competition held in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Moss and Taylor finished first in the 450cc and 250cc races respectively riding the Kawasaki motorbikes in the event attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel.

BigRock Motorsports emerged as the frontrunners of the combined races.

Ben Prasit Hallgren from Mohite's Racing, also riding a Kawasaki motorbike, won the 250cc India-Asia mix category.

"The crowd's enthusiasm was unmatched, and it only solidified our vision of establishing India as a global hub for Supercross," Veer Patel, co-founder of the ISRL, said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesia as nation gears up for polls

Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesi...

 Indonesia
2
World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy appoints ex-deputy defence minister Pavliuk as new ground forces chief and more

World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy ...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for second year; Trump-backing US Senate Republicans souring on longtime leader McConnell and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for...

 Global
4
Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits and Mechanism

Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024