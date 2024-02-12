Left Menu

Qualifying for semis is great but our eyes are on PKL Trophy: Puneri Paltan's captain Aslam Inamdar

Puneri Paltan qualified directly for the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Semi-Final after registering a massive 56-29 victory over Tamil Thalaivas in Kolkata on Sunday

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 16:28 IST
Qualifying for semis is great but our eyes are on PKL Trophy: Puneri Paltan's captain Aslam Inamdar
Puneri Paltan in action during Pro Kabaddi League season 10 (Image: PKL/Puneri Paltan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Puneri Paltan qualified directly for the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Semi-Final after registering a massive 56-29 victory over Tamil Thalaivas in Kolkata on Sunday. Speaking after the victory, Puneri Paltan's Captain Aslam Inamdar said, "We coordinated very well against Tamil Thalaivas. We wanted to try some new players and they put up great performances. Our first seven players have been playing well, but I wanted to see the strength of our reserves as well."

When asked about their journey to the Semi-Finals in Season 10, the skipper said, "We've put up all-round performances this season and that is a great thing for any team. We qualified for the Semi-Finals directly last season as well and we've done the same this year. But it's important to win the tournament." When asked which team would pose a strong challenge to Puneri Paltan in the Semi-Finals, Inamdar said, "Every team has come to this tournament to become the champion. We are ready to take on any team in the Semi-Finals. We still have a few games left in the league stage and we are going to try a few more players, who have been on the bench this season."

The Puneri Paltan will be next in action when they take on Bengal Warriors in Kolkata on Wednesday. Schedule for PKL Season 10 matches

Game 1: UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - 8 pm Game 2: Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba - 9 pm

Venue: Kolkata. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

