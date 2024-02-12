Sports News Roundup: Aston Martin see Red Bull as 'absolutely beatable'; Chiefs beat Niners in Sin City Super Bowl overtime thriller and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Swimming-Disappointed Peaty settles for bronze in 100m breaststroke

Adam Peaty's hopes for a confidence-boosting win in the 100m breaststroke were dashed on Monday as the Olympic champion was forced to settle for bronze behind American winner Nic Fink at the World Championships in Doha. On the comeback trail after taking a mental health break last year, world record holder Peaty qualified fastest for the final at the Aspire Dome with a time of 58.60 seconds but was half a second slower with the title on the line.

Hornets president Mitch Kupchak stepping down

The Charlotte Hornets' Mitch Kupchak is stepping down as team president and will take on an advisory role with the club. The Hornets announced Monday that a search for a new head of basketball operations is underway. Kupchak will remain in place until a hire is made. ESPN reported that new Charlotte owners Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin will have someone in place prior to the end of the regular season.

NFL-'No words right now': 49ers stunned after another Super Bowl loss to Chiefs

The San Francisco 49ers were left speechless after once again failing to protect a 10-point lead against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, falling 25-22 in a crushing overtime loss on Sunday. The 49ers led 10-0 late in the first half but saw it evaporate in the same painful fashion as their heartbreaking loss to Kansas City four years ago, when the Chiefs staged a fourth quarter comeback to snatch the title.

Tennis-Swiatek puts past Doha titles to the back of her mind as she bids for three-peat

Iga Swiatek is going for a third straight Qatar Open title this week but the world number one said she is not coming into the tournament with the mindset of a double defending champion as this year's event is a "totally different story". The four-times Grand Slam champion, who is once again the favourite to lift the trophy in Doha, told reporters on Sunday previous editions of the tournament had no impact on this one.

Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis get Celtics past Heat

Jayson Tatum posted 26 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as the Boston Celtics defeated the host Miami Heat 110-106 on Sunday afternoon. Kristaps Porzingis added 25 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for the Celtics, who also received 20 points and nine rebounds from Jaylen Brown.

Motor racing-Aston Martin see Red Bull as 'absolutely beatable'

Aston Martin launched their new AMR24 Formula One car on Monday with technical director Dan Fallows making a bold claim about the Silverstone-based team's prospects against dominant champions Red Bull. "We take the approach that Red Bull are absolutely beatable," the Briton, who joined Aston Martin from Red Bull where he was in charge of aerodynamics, told reporters on a video call.

NFL-Chiefs QB Mahomes wins Super Bowl MVP award for third time

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes won his third Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award on Sunday after leading the Chiefs to a thrilling 25-22 overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. The three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time league MVP marched his team down the field in overtime, rushed to convert on fourth down and capped the comeback win with a three-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

NFL-Chiefs beat Niners in Sin City Super Bowl overtime thriller

Patrick Mahomes threw a touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman in overtime to give the Kansas City Chiefs a 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers in a 'Sin City' Super Bowl thriller on Sunday, cementing their status as an NFL dynasty. The blockbuster finish in Las Vegas was worthy of the biggest show on the Strip, as the Chiefs won a third Super Bowl in five years and became the NFL's first repeat champions since the New England Patriots in February 2005.

Athletics-Marathon world record holder Kiptum dies in road accident

Kenya's marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum and his coach were killed in a traffic accident in the Rift Valley on Sunday, cutting short the career of the only man to have run the endurance classic in less than two hours and one minute. The 24-year-old set the world record at the Chicago Marathon in October with a time of two hours and 35 seconds to surpass the mark of 2:01:09 run by compatriot Eliud Kipchoge in Berlin in 2022.

NFL-Taylor Swift shares the glare with Kelce, Mahomes on Super Bowl Sunday

Pop superstar Taylor Swift chugged a drink, bit her nails, buried her face in her hands and hugged her friends throughout a nerve-shredding Super Bowl LVIII. At the end, it was hugs and kisses for her Kansas City Chiefs tight end boyfriend Travis Kelce on a field smothered with glitter and ticker tape as the world digested an epic, dynasty-creating victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

