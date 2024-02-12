"There were 900 participants from India": Nivedha Srinivasan on 3rd WAKO India Open International Kick Boxing Championships

Left Menu

After the end of the 3rd WAKO India Open International Kick Boxing Championships in New Delhi, kick-boxer Nivedha Srinivasan on Monday said that 900 participants from India took part in the tournament.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 23:54 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 23:54 IST
Nivedha Srinivasan. (Picture: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After the end of the Nivedha Srinivasan in New Delhi, kickboxer Nivedha Srinivasan on Monday said that 900 participants from India took part in the tournament. Nivedha who hails from Chennai won 2 gold medals after taking part in four fights in the tournament.

While speaking to ANI, Nivedha said that more than 20 countries took part in the 3rd WAKO India Open International Kick Boxing Championships. "...There were more than 20 participating countries... There were 900 participants just from India and we won the overall. 120 participants were from Tamil Nadu alone... Tamil Nadu won more than 50 medals... I won 2 gold medals after four fights...," Nivedha said.

She added that during the event the President of the Indian Kickboxing Federation Santosh K Agrawal and the President of the World Association of Kickboxing Roy Baker met PT Usha to "talk about the addition of kickboxing in the Olympics". In the end, she requested the Tamil Nadu Government to build a kickboxing stadium in the state.

"During this tournament, Indian Kickboxing Federation President Santosh K Agrawal and World Association of Kickboxing President Roy Baker visited PT Usha to talk about the addition of kickboxing in the Olympics. I would like to request a kickboxing stadium to the Tamil Nadu government," she added. The 3rd WAKO India Open International Kick Boxing Championships kicked off on February 7 and concluded on 11 at KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

