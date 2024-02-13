Left Menu

West Indies win toss; elect to bat first in Perth T20I against Australia

West Indies skipper Rovman Powell won the toss and elected to bat first in the third and final T20I of thee three-match series at the Perth Stadium on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 13-02-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 13:31 IST
Team West Indies (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
West Indies skipper Rovman Powell won the toss and elected to bat first in the third and final T20I of thee three-match series at the Perth Stadium on Tuesday. For Australia, youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk has made their place in the playing XI for the third T20I. On the other hand, right-arm seamer Xavier Bartlett and Wes Agar are all set to make their international debuts.

The Baggy Greens is locking horns to clean-sweep the series whereas, on the other hand, the Caribbean will be looking for a consolation win in this series. Australia won the first T20I by 11 runs which was played at Canberra and won the second match by 34 runs at Adelaide.

"We're going to bat first today. See if we can set a score and defend it. We need to improve in all three areas. We have two changes. We're resting Brandon King and giving Kyle Mayers an opportunity. Same thing with Shai Hope to bring in Roston Chase," Powell said after winning the toss. "Bartlett comes in for his debut which is awesome and Aaron Hardie comes in for Stoinis. Josh Hazlewood is probably at the pub at home having a rest. But exciting for those guys. We've obviously batted really well. West Indies batting has put under a lot of pressure but I like the way we've gone about our business. We've remained calm and enjoyed it," Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh at the time of toss.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Jason Behrendorff West Indies (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase. Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Josephuns. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

