"Very good game from us": Petr Kratky on Mumbai's 1-0 win over East Bengal in ISL

Following Mumbai City FC's 1-0 win over East Bengal FC on Tuesday at the Salt Lake Stadium in the Indian Super League, the Islanders' head coach Petr Kratky said that their away win against the Red and Golds was "very good". While speaking at the post-match press conference, Kratky showered praise on East Bengal FC and said they were "very hard opposition".

"Today was a very good game from us and we knew East Bengal FC is a very hard opposition," Kratky said as quoted by ISL's official website. He added that the hosts proved themselves in the Kalinga Super Cup. The head coach added that they got "rewarded" with the win.

"They are a good team. They proved it in the Kalinga Super Cup and also they proved it the first time at our home, I think it was a draw. We tried to use our strength and do things better, quicker, you know, and we got rewarded today," he added. Kratky also praised the new signing Iker Guarrotxena and said that he had a "good game" against East Bengal.

He further added that they are taking one game at a time in the ongoing ISL. "Also we have Iker who scored the goal. He has had a very good game. So everything is starting to link together and you know, we get rewarded today with good football and win. You have high and low. It's very important, we go game by game and we learn from it. And, the boys, the group, did a fantastic job," he added.

Recapping the match, In the 24th minute, with Spaniard Alberto Noguera chipping in a delightful delivery from some yards inside the halfway mark Guarrotxena did well to bring down and control first up. Despite losing possession briefly, he was aware enough to recover the ball and hammer it in from the centre of the box, which gave the visitors a lead in Kolkata. On the other hand, the hosts had had decent chances to equalise in both the half, but Hijazi Maher and Victor Vazquez's efforts failed to help the Red and Golds clinch those crucial three points and succumbed to their second loss in a row. After the final whistle, the match ended 1-0 in favour of the Mumbai side. (ANI)

