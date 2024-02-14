Left Menu

Tennis-Osaka hopes for better returns after copying Djokovic style

Naomi Osaka said she had taken a leaf out of Novak Djokovic's tactical playbook and tweaked her return game at the Qatar Open after the former women's world number one earned back-to-back wins for the first time in almost two years.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 10:37 IST
Tennis-Osaka hopes for better returns after copying Djokovic style

Naomi Osaka said she had taken a leaf out of Novak Djokovic's tactical playbook and tweaked her return game at the Qatar Open after the former women's world number one earned back-to-back wins for the first time in almost two years. The 26-year-old from Japan struggled to find her rhythm after returning to the circuit last month following a 15-month break form the tour during which she had her first child.

Osaka lost in the second round in Brisbane in her first tournament back before falling at the first hurdle at the Australian Open and in Abu Dhabi. However, after beating 15th seed Caroline Garcia, who defeated her at Melbourne Park, in the Doha first round she showed glimpses of her best form in a 6-3 7-6(9) win over Petra Martic on Tuesday to reach the last 16.

A technical tweak may have helped, she said. "I did change my return - I don't want to say 'style' but I guess form. I don't know how to describe it," the four-times Grand Slam champion told reporters.

"Like, before I was taking one step, one step, and then jumping in, but now I'm just jumping in with both feet, because apparently Djokovic does that, so why not copy the best returner in the world?" Osaka, who last won two straight matches at tour level in 2022 at the Miami Open, said that a conversation with coach Wim Fissette sparked the adjustments to her game.

"It was frustrating knowing that my serve is one of the best serves, dare I say, in the world," Osaka added. "But I just really wanted to work on the things I know should be a lot better and the return was one of them. We were talking about it a lot in the off-season and leaving Melbourne, definitely needed to improve it."

Osaka takes on Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko later on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024