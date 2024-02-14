Left Menu

Gujarat Giants Appoint Mooney as Captain for WPL Season 2

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2024 11:30 IST
Australia's Beth Mooney will captain Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League beginning on February 23, the franchise announced on Wednesday.

Mooney was named captain for the inaugural season as well but got injured after the first game and could not take further part in the competition. India all-rounder Sneh Rana had led the side in her absence. Rana has been named vice-captain for season two.

Gujarat had finished last in the five-team competition in 2023.

''They (Mooney and Rana) will be part of the leadership group with head coach Michael Klinger, mentor and advisor Mithali Raj, and assistant coach Nooshin Al Khadee,'' said the team in a statement.

Gujarat Giants will open their campaign against Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru on February 25.

