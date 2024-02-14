Left Menu

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey equals an international record with 8 catches in an innings

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 14-02-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 15:29 IST
Alex Carey Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)
  • Australia

Australia's test wicketkeeper Alex Carey has equalled an international record with his eight catches Wednesday in a domestic one-day cricket match.

Carey held eight catches for South Australia state in a limited-overs win over Queensland in his first 50-over match since being replaced as Australia's first-choice white ball wicketkeeper at the World Cup in India last year.

He took five catches off the bowling of Jordan Buckingham and equaled the List A world record with his eighth catch to dismiss Matt Kuhnemann.

Two other wicketkeepers have taken eight catches in a List A innings, both in England. Derek Taylor set the record playing for Somerset in 1982 and Worcestershire's James Pipe matched it in 2021.

