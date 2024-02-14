England's James Anderson three wickets away from an astonishing milestone

England's experienced right-arm seamer James Anderson is just five more scalps away from 700 Test wickets as he prepares himself for the third Test of the ongoing five-match Test series against India at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Anderson has snapped a total of 695 wickets so far in the 184 matches he has played for his national side at an average of 26.34 where he has conceded runs at an economy of 2.78 with 32 four-wicket hauls and 32 five-wicket hauls.

If he completes this landmark, he will become the first seamer to do so and third overall after legendary spinners Muttiah Murlidharan (800) and Shane Warne (708). Anderson has taken five wickets in one Test match he played at Visakhapatnam, with the best figures of 3/47.

England Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday named the playing eleven for the third Test match against India in Rajkot, as pacer Mark Wood replaced Shoaib Bashir in the playing squad. The series is currently level at 1-1. "The Three Lions have made one change with Mark Wood replacing Shoaib Bashir," the statement from ECB said.

Skipper Ben Stokes will play his 100th Test match for England at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. "Captain Ben Stokes is set to make his 100th Test appearance in Rajkot," it added.

The third Test will commence on February 15 in Rajkot while the fourth Test kickstarts in Ranchi on February 23 The fifth and final Test of the series will be played in Dharamsala from March 7. England's Playing Eleven: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson. (ANI)

