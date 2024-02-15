Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from Feb. 17-Feb. 19 (all times GMT): Saturday, Feb. 17

Brentford v Liverpool (1230) * Liverpool were beaten 3-1 in their last match at Brentford.

* Brentford are unbeaten at home (W1 D1) in their five Premier League meetings with Liverpool. * Liverpool have won only three of their last six away games across all competitions (W3 L2 D1).

Burnley v Arsenal (1500) * Arsenal have beaten Burnley 12 times in their 17 Premier League meetings, losing once and drawing four times.

* Burnley were defeated 0-1 by Arsenal in their last meeting at Turf Moor. * Burnley are on a six-game winless streak in the Premier League (L4 D2).

Fulham v Aston Villa (1500) * Villa were beaten 3-0 in their last visit to Craven Cottage.

* Fulham have beaten Villa seven times in their 31 Premier League meetings (W7 L13 D11), six of the seven wins took place at home. * Villa have won only three of their last six away games in the Premier League (L1 D2).

Newcastle United v Bournemouth (1500) * Bournemouth are on a five-game winless streak in the Premier League (L3 D2).

* Newcastle have had four wins over Bournemouth in a total of 11 league meetings (W4 L3 D4). * Bournemouth beat Newcastle 2-0 in their last Premier League meeting.

Nottingham Forest v West Ham United (1500) * Forest won their last home game against West Ham but have only two wins in their 11 Premier League meetings (L6 D3).

* Hammers are on a five-game winless streak in the Premier League, having lost their last two games and drawn three. * Forest have lost six of their last seven home games.

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1500) * Wolves have won three out of their last five away league games against Spurs.

* Tottenham are on a five-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League. (W3 D2) * Spurs have beaten Wolves nine times in 19 Premier League meetings (L7 D3).

Manchester City v Chelsea (1730) * City are on a five-game winning run in the Premier League, while Chelsea have won just one of their last three matches.

* City are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Chelsea in all competitions, winning six and drawing one. Chelsea last beat City in the Champions League final in 2021. * City top the Premier League for goals scored with 56, 16 of which have been scored Norwegian striker Erling Haaland.

Sunday, Feb. 18 Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion (1400)

* Brighton have not beaten Sheffield United in the Premier League (D3 L2). * The Blades beat Luton Town last weekend to snap a seven-game winless run but still sit bottom of the standings with the worst goal difference (-38).

* Brighton are winless in their last six Premier League away games (L4 D2). Luton Town v Manchester United (1630)

* United have 30 wins against Luton overall (D7 L4). * Luton last defeated United in 1987, winning 2-1 in a top-flight clash.

* United beat Luton 1-0 when the sides met at Old Trafford in November. Monday, Feb. 19

Everton v Crystal Palace (2000) * Palace have beaten Everton six times in 29 Premier League meetings (L14 D9).

* Everton won 3-2 when they last hosted Palace in October 2022. * There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five games between the two sides. (Compiled by Aadi Nair and Shifa Jahan in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)