Mukesh Kumar Withdrawn from India Squad, Set to Compete in Ranji Trophy

India released pacer Mukesh Kumar from the squad before the third Test against England here, allowing him to join Bengal for their Ranji Trophy game against Bihar on Friday.The right-armer, who played the second Test in Visakhapatnam, will join back the Indian squad for the fourth game, scheduled to be played in Ranchi from February 23. The Bengal-Bihar Ranji match will be played at the Eden Gardens.

PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 15-02-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 09:59 IST
The right-armer, who played the second Test in Visakhapatnam, will join back the Indian squad for the fourth game, scheduled to be played in Ranchi from February 23. ''Mr Mukesh Kumar has been released from the India squad for the third Test against England in Rajkot, the BCCI said in statement ''He will join his Ranji Trophy team, Bengal, for the team's next fixture before linking up with Team India in Ranchi,'' it added.

Mukesh, who was replaced by Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI for the thirst Test on Thursday, struggled in Visakhpatnam, with the England batters taking him to the cleaners.

The 30-year-old bowled the least number of overs, registering figures of 0/44 in 7 overs in the first innings and 1/26 in 5 overs in the second essay. His sole wicket was that of England number 10 Shoaib Bashir. The Bengal-Bihar Ranji match will be played at the Eden Gardens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

