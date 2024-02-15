Left Menu

Will O'Rourke registers best bowling figures by New Zealand bowler on Test debut

Fast bowler Will O'Rourke's five-wicket haul on his Test debut helped New Zealand mount a furious comeback into the match against South Africa after Proteas batter David Bedingham slammed a classy hundred at Seddon Park on Thursday.

New Zealand pacer Will O'Rourke on Thursday broke a long-standing New Zealand record, registering the best bowling figures by a Kiwi bowler on Test debut. Fast bowler Will O'Rourke's five-wicket haul on his Test debut helped New Zealand mount a furious comeback into the match against South Africa after Proteas batter David Bedingham slammed a classy hundred at Seddon Park on Thursday.

O'Rourke collected five wickets during the Proteas' second innings to seal match figures of 9/93 and in the process broke the previous record held by Mark Craig (8/188) from June 2014 for the best bowling figures on Test debut by a New Zealand player, as per ICC. Three of O'Rourke's five scalps came late in South Africa's second innings on a topsy-turvy day at Seddon Park, as David Bedingham's century threatened to take the game away from New Zealand until a late collapse of 6/33 swayed the momentum back towards the hosts.

O'Rourke dismissed Bedingham for an excellent 110 in the middle of the collapse as South Africa were bowled out for 235 in their second innings, with New Zealand requiring 267 for victory. Proteas had a 31-run first innings lead after they scored 242 runs in the first innings and bundled out Kiwis for just 211 in the first innings. That total could have been much higher if not for O'Rourke's late intervention, with Bedingham and Keegan Petersen (43) looking in control at 102/4 following a 98-run stand that put the Proteas well on top.

But a trio of late wickets from O'Rourke and a handy spell from all-rounder Glenn Phillips (2/50) gave New Zealand the momentum heading into the fourth day on Friday. Kiwis ended the day at 40/1 during the run-chase, with Tom Latham (21*) and Devon Conway (17*) unbeaten. (ANI)

