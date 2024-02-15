Left Menu

Badminton Asia Team Championships: India go down 2-3 against China

The Indian men's badminton team put up a spirited performance against China but ended on the losing side with a 2-3 scoreline in the Group A clash of the Badminton Asia Team Championship

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 19:00 IST
Badminton Asia Team Championships: India go down 2-3 against China
India's Lakshya Sen in action against China during Badminton Asia Team Championship (Image: BAI media). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian men's badminton team put up a spirited performance against China but ended on the losing side with a 2-3 scoreline in the Group A clash of the Badminton Asia Team Championship at Selangor, Malaysia, on Thursday. With the quarterfinal spot assured after their win over Hong Kong on Wednesday, India opted to rest the Asian Games gold medallist doubles combination of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and former world no. 1 Kidambi Srikanth to keep them fresh for the knock-out stage.

World No. 7 HS Prannoy needed time to find his footing in the opening match against Weng Hong Yang but showed why he is considered such a formidable force in the team events as he staged an impressive fightback to win 6-21, 21-18, 21-19 in an hour and 13 minutes. The doubles combination of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila then came close to doubling India's lead against the Chinese combination of Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi, ranked 17 places above them. Trailing 13-19 in the decider, the Indian pair won six straight points to level scores but could not sustain the momentum and lost 21-15, 19-21, 21-19 in an hour and 10 minutes.

Lakshya Sen then put India ahead once again with a 21-11, 21-16 win over Lei Lan Xi. It was then left for the debutant doubles combination of Suraj Goala and Pruthvi K Roy or national singles champion Chirag Sen to see India through. They did take the fight to their opponents but fell short.

Results: Men: China beat India 3-2 (Weng Hong Yang lost to HS Prannoy 21-6, 18-21, 19-21; Chen Bo Yang/Liu Yi beat MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila 21-15, 19-21, 21-19; Lei Lan Xi lost to Lakshya Sen 11-21, 16-21; Ren Xiang Yu/Xie Hao Nan beat Suraj Goala/Pruthvi K Roy 21-13, 21-9; Wang Zheng Xing beat Chirag Sen 21-15, 21-16). (ANI)

