Brown's maiden five-for puts Australia in command of Perth Test against South Africa

Australia Women produced a scintillating bowling display to dominate Day 1 of their maiden Test against South Africa at the WACA, Perth on Thursday. At stumps, Australia's score read 251/5 with Annabel Sutherland (54) and Ashleigh Gardner (0) standing unbeaten at the crease.

Australia knocked South Africa out for 76 in the first innings before taking a commanding advantage at the conclusion of the day. Darcie Brown, Australia's fast bowler, was the architect of the team's blistering performance with the ball, taking her first five-wicket haul in Test cricket. The bowler was in good form and delivered consistent blows to South Africa's top, middle, and lower-order hitters. Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy helped Australia overcome early stuttering. Healy was the day's leading scorer, falling just one shy of a stunning first Test century. By the conclusion of the day, the team had a sizable advantage of 175 points.

After winning the toss, Australia captain Alyssa Healy chose to field, and Brown set the tone by dismissing South Africa's openers within the first 19 balls. In Brown's first over, a perfect bouncer accounted for Anneke Bosch (0), and South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt edged one to the slips shortly thereafter. Sune Luus' resistance aside, the rest of the batting dropped like nine pins. Brown was the main destroyer, taking advantage of tossing the ball high and letting her pace and mobility do the rest. She recorded career-best figures of 5/21 as the tourists were knocked out for 76, their lowest-ever score in Women's Tests.

Brief score: South Africa Women 76 (Sune Luus 26, Masabata Klaas 10; Darcie Brown 5-25) vs Australia 251/5 (Alyssa Healy 99, Beth Mooney 78; Masabata Klaas 3-39). (ANI)

