"Saurav Ghosal Advances to Quarterfinals at Squash on Fire Open in Washington"

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 13:04 IST
India's top-ranked player Saurav Ghosal advanced to the quarterfinals with a hard-fought 3-1 win over USA's Spencer Lovejoy in the Squash on Fire Open tournament in Washington.

The 37-year-old rallied from a game down to defeat local favourite Lovejoy 4-11, 11-8, 11-4, 13-11 on Thursday.

The Indian world No 26, who is the sixth seed and received a first-round bye at the USD 51,500 PSA World Tour Bronze event, will meet French world No. 11 and top seed Victor Crouin in the quarterfinals.

Reigning national champion Velavan Senthilkumar, who made it to his maiden PSA World Tour Silver quarterfinal in Pittsburgh last week, lost to Egyptian second seed Youssef Soliman 11-6, 11-8, 11-2.

The left-hander from Tamil Nadu had put it past Briton Mark Broekman 11-4, 11-4, 11-2 in 22 minutes in his opening round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

