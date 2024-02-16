NCA not open to all: BCCI on fraudulent admission advertisements
The BCCI has its set of protocols, and entry into the NCA is a merit-based process, read a statement issued by the boards secretary Jay Shah.The cricket board made it clear that the facilities at NCA are not open for all.
- Country:
- India
The BCCI on Friday rubbished ''fraudulent advertisements'', promising admission into its National Cricket Academy in lieu of money and clarified that the entry into the elite facility in Bengaluru is a ''merit-based process''.
The BCCI said in a statement that it has recently come across fraudulent advertisements promising aspiring cricketers admission into the NCA. ''The BCCI wishes to clarify that it does not charge any money from cricketers to use its facility. The BCCI has its set of protocols, and entry into the NCA is a merit-based process,'' read a statement issued by the board's secretary Jay Shah.
The cricket board made it clear that the facilities at NCA are not open for all. ''The NCA is open to only BCCI's contracted players, players in the targeted group, and cricketers recommended by state associations. It is not open to any agency other than the ones mentioned above.
''Cricketers, coaches and the public at large are advised to exercise caution and not fall prey to such fake and fraudulent posts and approach the respective state associations for guidance,'' it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BCCI
- Cricketers
- Bengaluru
- Jay Shah
- National Cricket Academy
ALSO READ
After Afghanistan, BCCI likely to help Nepal teams get game exposure and training in India
BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla hopeful about India winning 2nd Test against England
England cricketers Curran, Salt set to join Desert Vipers in ILT20
BCCI announces Sintex as Associate Partner for Women's Premier League
"Doesn't make sense for people to sit idly at home...": Kaif backs BCCI diktat for contracted cricketers to play Ranji games