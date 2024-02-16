Left Menu

NCA not open to all: BCCI on fraudulent admission advertisements

The BCCI has its set of protocols, and entry into the NCA is a merit-based process, read a statement issued by the boards secretary Jay Shah.The cricket board made it clear that the facilities at NCA are not open for all.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 16:35 IST
NCA not open to all: BCCI on fraudulent admission advertisements
BCCI logo (Photo: BCCI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BCCI on Friday rubbished ''fraudulent advertisements'', promising admission into its National Cricket Academy in lieu of money and clarified that the entry into the elite facility in Bengaluru is a ''merit-based process''.

The BCCI said in a statement that it has recently come across fraudulent advertisements promising aspiring cricketers admission into the NCA. ''The BCCI wishes to clarify that it does not charge any money from cricketers to use its facility. The BCCI has its set of protocols, and entry into the NCA is a merit-based process,'' read a statement issued by the board's secretary Jay Shah.

The cricket board made it clear that the facilities at NCA are not open for all. ''The NCA is open to only BCCI's contracted players, players in the targeted group, and cricketers recommended by state associations. It is not open to any agency other than the ones mentioned above.

''Cricketers, coaches and the public at large are advised to exercise caution and not fall prey to such fake and fraudulent posts and approach the respective state associations for guidance,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024