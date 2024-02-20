Left Menu

Nandal outlasts Chaufla to win 4th Racketlon Open

Racketlon is a combination sport in which the competitors are required to play four racket sports table tennis, badminton, tennis and squash.

Siddharth Nandal edged out Vikramaditya Chaufla in a gruelling battle to win the elite singles event at the 4th Racketlon Open in Mumbai.

The A category final between Nandal and Chaufla was held at Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana on Sunday with the former prevailing 21-23, 21-16, 21-9, 7-3.

Both Nandal and Chaufla have represented India at the World Racketlon Championship multiple times. Chaufla, a former badminton player, has also represented India in the World University Badminton Championships.

Racketlon is a combination sport in which the competitors are required to play four racket sports: table tennis, badminton, tennis and squash.

In the final of the 55 plus category, Krishna Kotak got the better of Sugato Thakur 21-9, 15-21, 11-21, 21-16. In the 55 plus doubles category, Kotak teamed up with Merwyn Fernandis, a member of the gold-winning hockey team at the 1980 Olympics, to win the title.

Varun Motasha defeated Aayush Bhansali 21-14, 21-11, 6-21, 21-7 in the B category final.

