Soccer-Chelsea's Fishel suffers ACL injury

Chelsea's Mia Fishel became the latest women's player to suffer an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury after the forward was hurt on international duty with the United States, the Women's Super League club said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2024 01:15 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 01:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea's Mia Fishel became the latest women's player to suffer an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury after the forward was hurt on international duty with the United States, the Women's Super League club said on Tuesday. Fishel, 22, joins Chelsea team mate Sam Kerr on the sidelines after she also suffered an ACL injury last month. Manchester City midfielder Jill Roord tore her ACL in January.

England duo Beth Mead and Leah Williamson, Dutchwoman Vivianne Miedema and Canadian Janine Beckie all missed the 2023 Women's World Cup due to ACL injuries. "Mia will be assessed by a specialist in the coming days and will then begin her rehabilitation with the club's medical team at Cobham (training ground)," Chelsea said in a statement.

"Everyone at Chelsea would like to wish Mia the very best for her recovery." According to a report by global soccer players union FIFPRO, increased workload and travel and insufficient rest have contributed to an increase in injuries, including torn ACL, among women's professional players.

In December, European soccer's governing body UEFA introduced a women's health expert panel to seek a deeper understanding of ACL injuries and their occurrence in the women's game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

