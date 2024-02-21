Antigua & Barbuda Falcons replace Jamaica Tallawahs ahead of CPL 2024

The founder and president of Worldwide Sports Management Group, Krishna Persaud announced in an event at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Tuesday that Antigua & Barbuda Falcons has replaced Jamaica Tallawahs ahead of the 2024 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The President asserted that the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons team will bring a unique energy and vitality to CPL.

"The Antigua & Barbuda Falcons will bring a unique energy and vitality to the Republic Bank CPL. We want to establish a winner's culture within the team and also a culture of winning and success off the field - among every individual associated with this franchise and the amazing fans we will have at our special home base at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in lovely Antigua," Persaud stated. Antigua previously sponsored a team known as the Antigua Hawksbills in the first two CPL seasons, however, they only won three games before being replaced by the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in 2015.

With Antigua and Barbados' entrance, Jamaica will not play any game in CPL 2024. A CPL official stated that efforts will be made to set up a franchise in Jamaica, but that this will not occur until at least 2025. Sabina Park in Jamaica last hosted a CPL match in 2019, when the league's chief executive Pete Russell slammed the nation for its unwillingness to participate in cricket. The CPL 2024 will kickstart on August 28 and the final of the competition will be played on October 6 at the National Stadium in Providence, Guyana. The venues for the tournament are Antigua, Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia and Trinidad & Tobago are the other venues. (ANI)

