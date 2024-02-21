Asian Track Cycling: India bag Para Team Sprint silver, Pursuit bronze
Indian cyclists made a bright beginning to the Asian Track Cycling Championships, winning a silver in the Para-Team Sprint event while bagging bronze in the Team Pursuit junior segment here on Wednesday. The para-cycling team consisting of Arshad Shaikh, Jalaluddin Ansari and Basavaraj Horaddi won silver in the Para-Team Sprint with an impressive timing of 102.661s.
- Country:
- India
Indian cyclists made a bright beginning to the Asian Track Cycling Championships, winning a silver in the Para-Team Sprint event while bagging bronze in the Team Pursuit junior segment here on Wednesday. The para-cycling team consisting of Arshad Shaikh, Jalaluddin Ansari and Basavaraj Horaddi won silver in the Para-Team Sprint with an impressive timing of 1:02.661s. Malaysia grabbed gold (52.284s), while Saudi Arabia settled for bronze.
The Women's Junior side consisting of Harshita Jakhar and Dhanyadha JP secured a well-deserved bronze in the fiercely-contested Team Pursuit event, outpacing Chinese Taipei.
The Republic of Korea and Kazakhstan took home gold and silver respectively.
Speaking up on their performance, Dhanyadha noted, ''It was a neck-to-neck fight, and we were fortunate to clinch the bronze. This moment feels like a dream—a testament to the dedication and hard work that goes into competing at the Asian Championships.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chinese embassy in Netherlands says China would never allow cyberattacks
Chinese embassy in Netherlands says China would never allow cyberattacks
GLOBAL MARKETS-Chinese shares sustain rally, Nikkei vaults to new heights
Chinese firm behind ‘news’ websites pushes pro-Beijing content globally, researchers find
EXCLUSIVE-Duke Energy to remove Chinese battery giant CATL from Marine Corps Base