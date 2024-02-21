Left Menu

Asian Track Cycling: India bag Para Team Sprint silver, Pursuit bronze

Indian cyclists made a bright beginning to the Asian Track Cycling Championships, winning a silver in the Para-Team Sprint event while bagging bronze in the Team Pursuit junior segment here on Wednesday. The para-cycling team consisting of Arshad Shaikh, Jalaluddin Ansari and Basavaraj Horaddi won silver in the Para-Team Sprint with an impressive timing of 102.661s.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 21:09 IST
Indian cyclists made a bright beginning to the Asian Track Cycling Championships, winning a silver in the Para-Team Sprint event while bagging bronze in the Team Pursuit junior segment here on Wednesday. The para-cycling team consisting of Arshad Shaikh, Jalaluddin Ansari and Basavaraj Horaddi won silver in the Para-Team Sprint with an impressive timing of 1:02.661s. Malaysia grabbed gold (52.284s), while Saudi Arabia settled for bronze.

The Women's Junior side consisting of Harshita Jakhar and Dhanyadha JP secured a well-deserved bronze in the fiercely-contested Team Pursuit event, outpacing Chinese Taipei.

The Republic of Korea and Kazakhstan took home gold and silver respectively.

Speaking up on their performance, Dhanyadha noted, ''It was a neck-to-neck fight, and we were fortunate to clinch the bronze. This moment feels like a dream—a testament to the dedication and hard work that goes into competing at the Asian Championships.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

