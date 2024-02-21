Left Menu

Sachin Tendulkar visits Aman Setu in J-K's Uri

He visited a cricket bat manufacturing unit at Chursoo on Srinagar-Jammu national highway. He also visited Pahalgam tourist destination in south Kashmir.

PTI | Baramulla | Updated: 21-02-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 22:22 IST
Sachin Tendulkar visits Aman Setu in J-K's Uri

Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday visited the Aman Setu bridge -- the last point on the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tendulkar interacted with the soldiers at the Kaman Post, near Aman Setu, during his visit that lasted around one hour, officials said.

The Little Master played roadside cricket with a bunch of boys in Uri. The boys keenly watched Tendulkar's footwork and how he played the shots.

Tendulkar, accompanied by wife Anjali and daughter Sara, is on a visit to Kashmir over the past few days. He visited a cricket bat manufacturing unit at Chursoo on Srinagar-Jammu national highway. He also visited Pahalgam tourist destination in south Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global
4
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024