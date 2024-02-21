Sachin Tendulkar visits Aman Setu in J-K's Uri
He visited a cricket bat manufacturing unit at Chursoo on Srinagar-Jammu national highway. He also visited Pahalgam tourist destination in south Kashmir.
Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday visited the Aman Setu bridge -- the last point on the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.
Tendulkar interacted with the soldiers at the Kaman Post, near Aman Setu, during his visit that lasted around one hour, officials said.
The Little Master played roadside cricket with a bunch of boys in Uri. The boys keenly watched Tendulkar's footwork and how he played the shots.
Tendulkar, accompanied by wife Anjali and daughter Sara, is on a visit to Kashmir over the past few days. He visited a cricket bat manufacturing unit at Chursoo on Srinagar-Jammu national highway. He also visited Pahalgam tourist destination in south Kashmir.
