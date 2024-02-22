Left Menu

India win two para gold medals in Asian Track Cycling

Updated: 22-02-2024 20:19 IST
India win two para gold medals in Asian Track Cycling
  • India

India won two gold, a silver and a bronze medal, while Malaysia dominated the proceeding with five top-podium finishes on day two of the Asian Track Cycling Championships here on Thursday.

On a day when all of India's medals came in the para category, Arshad Shaikh and Jalaluddin Ansari secured a gold-silver in the C2 15km Scratch final, while in women's C2 category 15km Scratch race, Jyoti Gaderiya emerged the winner.

Pavan Kumar Kommoji clinched bronze in the keenly-contested C3 class 15km Scratch final. The gold and silver medals in this event were won by Adi Raimik of Malaysia and Indonesia's Tifan Abid Alana, respectively.

In the men's junior Scratch race, Sujal Yadav secured the fifth position, while Kazakhstan, Chinese Taipei, and Hong Kong claimed the gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively.

In women's junior Scratch race, JP Dhanyadha secured the seventh position, while Wen Xin Huang of Chinese Taipei clinched the gold.

India's Mayuri Dhanraj Lute and Trishya Paul narrowly missed out on medals in the women's Elite Sprint category.

