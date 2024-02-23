Left Menu

Tiger Woods' son shoots 86 in pre-qualifier for PGA Tour event

The top five and ties from each of four pre-qualifier sites advance to the Monday qualifier, from which four players earn a spot in the Cognizant Classic at PGA National.Charlie Woods has played the 36-hole PNC Championship with his father the last four years in a scramble format.He ran into trouble early with a pair of bogeys and a double bogey on the par-5 fifth hole.

The PGA Tour will have to wait for the 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods. In a pre-qualifier for the Cognizant Classic on Thursday, Charlie Woods took a 12 on one hole and shot 86.

The teenager didn't make a birdie at Lost Lake Golf Club and tied for 110th among the 112 players who turned in their cards. The top five and ties from each of four pre-qualifier sites advance to the Monday qualifier, from which four players earn a spot in the Cognizant Classic at PGA National.

Charlie Woods has played the 36-hole PNC Championship with his father the last four years in a scramble format.

He ran into trouble early with a pair of bogeys and a double bogey on the par-5 fifth hole. But it was on the seventh, with water down the right side and water behind the green, where the teen's hopes ended for good. He made a 12.

Woods made the turn in 47 and had two bogeys and a double bogey on the back for an 86. The leading score was a 65, and it took a 67 to advance.

Woods played with Olin Browne Jr., who qualified for the US Open last summer in Los Angeles. The son of three-time PGA Tour winner Olin Browne shot 72.

The pre-qualifier comes with a $250 entry fee for players with no tour status.

Tiger Woods was 16 and already had won the first of three straight US Junior Amateur titles when he received a sponsor exemption to play his first PGA Tour event in the Nissan Open at Riviera. He had rounds of 72-75 to miss the cut. AP SSC SSC

