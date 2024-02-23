Left Menu

England spinner Rehan Ahmed to return home for personal reasons

The 19-year-old picked up 11 wickets at an average of 44 in the first three Tests of the series, including a six-wicket match haul in the second match in Visakhapatnam.Rehan Ahmed will return home for personal reasons with immediate effect from England Mens Test tour of India.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 23-02-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 09:50 IST
England spinner Rehan Ahmed to return home for personal reasons
  • Country:
  • India

Young England leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed will not take any further part in the five-Test series against India as he is returning home to address some urgent family matters. The 19-year-old picked up 11 wickets at an average of 44 in the first three Tests of the series, including a six-wicket match haul in the second match in Visakhapatnam.

''Rehan Ahmed will return home for personal reasons with immediate effect from England Men's Test tour of India. He will not be returning to India,'' England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Friday.

''England will not be replacing Ahmed for the rest of the tour.'' England on Friday replaced Ahmed with Shoaib Bashir in their playing XI for the fourth Test.

There is just one game remaining in the five-Test series and England have another spinner in their squad in left-arm tweaker Tom Hartley, who is their highest wicket-taker so far in the tour with 16 scalps.

Earlier this month, Ahmed, who is of Pakistani descent, had faced visa issues after arriving from the UAE for the third Test. He had a single-entry visa that expired once he left for a mid-series break to the UAE, and was initially stopped at the Rajkot airport upon arrival before it was resolved due to the intervention of the Indian government and the BCCI.

India are leading the five-Test series 2-1.

England had won the opening Test by 28 runs but lost the next two matches by 106 runs and 434 runs respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for RSV vaccine; Why are South Korean trainee doctors on strike over medical school quotas? and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for ...

 Global
2
Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand

Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pills; United Therapeutics starts litigation with FDA over rival Liquidia's drug application and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pill...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024