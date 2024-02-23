International Pro Wrestling Championship 2024: Sangram Singh to lock horns against Pakistan's Muhammad Saeed

Sangram Singh will be seen in action on the mat against Muhammad Saeed, an international wrestler hailing from Pakistan, on Saturday. This epic face-off is the headline event of the International Pro Wrestling Championship 2024 held at Shabab Alahli Club, Dubai promoted by World Professional Wrestling Hub which will also be witness to five undercard matches. "The anticipated level of competition in Dubai excites me and I want to thank the Dubai Sports Council for their support. This sport of wrestling exemplifies gentlemanly conduct, and I aim to inspire the youth through this event keeping in mind the ideology of FIT India. Competing against Muhammad Saeed, who is an elite athlete in his own right will be the perfect way to emphasize that age is no barrier and I look forward to a great fight to complete my anticipated comeback facilitated by World Professional Wrestling Hub," said Sangram Singh, Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion.

"Wrestling is a pivotal sport in India and being associated with the World Professional Wrestling Hub continues the work that all of us have been aiming to achieve to grow the sport in India in the right manner. The next generation of wrestlers are the future medal-winning contenders at the highest level and this event will only inspire them to work harder to achieve their potential. Sangram Singh is a great ambassador of the sport of wrestling and I wish him all the best for the upcoming fight in Dubai." said Gyan Singh, Olympian, Dhyanchand Awardee and Ex-India Chief Coach at the press conference held on Monday. The event will feature a lineup of five matches, including the much-anticipated headline event featuring Sangram Singh against Muhammad Saeed. The other match-ups feature Ilias Bekbulatov (Russia), 2017 European Wrestling Champion vs Damon Kemp (USA), Andrea Carolina (Columbia), Olympian, vs Vescan Cynthia (France), Olympian, Bader Ali (UAE), Silver medallist, Arab Championship, vs Mbo Isomi Aron (Congo), Gold Medalist, Games of La Francophonie, Mimi Hristova (Bulgaria), Olympian vs Skiba Monika (Poland).

"On behalf of the Dubai Sports Council, I would like to extend the warmest welcome to all the wrestlers that will be competing at the International Pro Wrestling Championship 2024. India has historically been a powerhouse of wrestling on an international stage and this event not only helps promote the sport in India but in Dubai as the people will witness masters of the sport including Olympians and world-level medallists. The level of competition is expected to be of the highest level and I wish all the wrestlers our best." said Ali Al Aseeri, Representative, of Dubai Sports Council. "Wrestling has brought immense pride and achievement to India and is a sport that is played by the common man. I am honoured to have been allowed to be a part of the growth of this wonderful sport on an international level and am hopeful that this will inspire the generation to compete at the highest level. I thank Dubai Sports Council for believing in what we are aiming to do and for their full support in conducting this event." said Parveen Gupta, Entrepreneur & Promoter, of World Professional Wrestling Hub.

This lineup of the International Pro Wrestling Champion 2024 - Dubai is a testament to the bench strength of the event showcasing elite national and international wrestlers that boast of medals on the international and Olympic circuit. The event aims to herald a new era for wrestling, reshaping its perception in the country providing a global platform for both professionals and amateurs and elevating the standard of wrestling, offering participants a chance to compete on a grand stage and grapple with the best in the world. (ANI)

